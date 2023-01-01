Menu
<html><body>Alloy appearance package. Navigation. Dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Beats Audio. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Leather. 20" Bronze alloys. In perfect condition with a clean carproof.</body></html>

2018 Chrysler 300

96,395 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCABG5JH304222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy appearance package. Navigation. Dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Beats Audio. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Leather. 20" Bronze alloys. In perfect condition with a clean carproof.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

