Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chrysler 300

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

$250 cash back offer on all our financing program,

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler 300

$250 cash back offer on all our financing program,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6546892
  • VIN: 2C3CCABGXJH195563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

300S, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, GPS, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, leather, Loaded, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, No Pets, None Smoker, No Rust, Certified, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,   

$250 cash back offer on all our financing program, Call stroe for more deatails, Some Conditon may apply,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2018 Chrysler 300 300S
 33,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry $2...
 177,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA5 $2...
 139,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory