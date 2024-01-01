Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Ready to go and very well equipped – 2018 Challenger SXT PLUS.  </p> <p>Leather, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, factory body stripes, Sunroof and more –- – over $5000 in Factory added options!!</p> <p>Offered in Destroyer Grey – one of the coolest colour names we’ve ever heard of!</p> <p> </p> <p>Beautiful condition its ready for its new home – maybe it’s your home!</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review (when applicable), you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time. </strong></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.</strong></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>519-571-2828</strong></p> <p><strong>sales@kitchenerkia.com</strong></p> OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2018 Dodge Challenger

76,350 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Challenger

Loaded SXT +, AC Seats, HTD wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Challenger

Loaded SXT +, AC Seats, HTD wheel

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10852629
  2. 10852629
  3. 10852629
  4. 10852629
  5. 10852629
  6. 10852629
  7. 10852629
  8. 10852629
  9. 10852629
  10. 10852629
  11. 10852629
  12. 10852629
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZAG2JH282516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P24006
  • Mileage 76,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready to go and very well equipped – 2018 Challenger SXT PLUS.  



Leather, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, factory body stripes, Sunroof and more –- – over $5000 in Factory added options!!



Offered in Destroyer Grey – one of the coolest colour names we’ve ever heard of!



 



Beautiful condition its ready for its new home – maybe it’s your home!



 



Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review (when applicable), you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time. 



 



Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.



 



519-571-2828



sales@kitchenerkia.com


OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SL 20,244 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i No Accidents for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i No Accidents 61,891 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited Package No Accidents, One Owner, No EyeSight! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited Package No Accidents, One Owner, No EyeSight! 120,673 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Challenger