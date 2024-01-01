$29,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger
Loaded SXT +, AC Seats, HTD wheel
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P24006
- Mileage 76,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to go and very well equipped – 2018 Challenger SXT PLUS.
Leather, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, factory body stripes, Sunroof and more –- – over $5000 in Factory added options!!
Offered in Destroyer Grey – one of the coolest colour names we’ve ever heard of!
Beautiful condition its ready for its new home – maybe it’s your home!
Vehicle Features
