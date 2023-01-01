Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

101,380 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108644
  • Stock #: 55114
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDGXJC242190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,380 KM

Vehicle Description

GPS Navigation - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Power sunroof - Leather bucket seats - Rear DVD entertainment - Heated second row seating - Heated front seats - Power liftgate - Heated steering wheel - 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

