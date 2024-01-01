Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,813 KM

Details Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Used
122,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5JR224774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55440
  • Mileage 122,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

