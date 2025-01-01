Menu
Black 4D Passenger Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,676 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

12461995

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG7JR167474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 64392A
  • Mileage 161,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 4D Passenger Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

