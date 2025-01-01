$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 64392A
- Mileage 161,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Black 4D Passenger Van Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
548-490-3809