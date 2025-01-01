Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable minivan that can handle anything life throws your way? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to offer this exceptional, wheelchair-accessible 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan. This particular model is equipped with the CAN Value Package and the Revability conversion, making it the perfect choice for those seeking both practicality and accessibility. With a clean white exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Grand Caravan offers a welcoming and functional space for you and your passengers. Its ready to go with just 110,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is designed for convenience and ease of use. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and confident driving experience, while the flex-fuel engine gives you fuel choice flexibility. The Revability conversion provides easy access and comfortable accommodations for passengers using wheelchairs. This Grand Caravan is ideal for families, caregivers, and anyone who values accessibility.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this exceptional vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>Wheelchair Accessibility:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Grand Caravan is equipped with a Revability conversion, ensuring easy and convenient access for wheelchair users.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> With ample seating and cargo space, this minivan offers plenty of room for passengers, luggage, and daily essentials.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The flex-fuel engine provides flexibility and can help save you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Proven Reliability:</strong> The Dodge Grand Caravan is a well-regarded vehicle, known for its dependability and longevity.</li><li>We Finance,,,<p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p></li></ul><p> </p>

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8JR314145

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

