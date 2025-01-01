$31,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CAN Value Package,Wheelchair-accessible,Revability
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CAN Value Package,Wheelchair-accessible,Revability
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable minivan that can handle anything life throws your way? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to offer this exceptional, wheelchair-accessible 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan. This particular model is equipped with the CAN Value Package and the Revability conversion, making it the perfect choice for those seeking both practicality and accessibility. With a clean white exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Grand Caravan offers a welcoming and functional space for you and your passengers. It's ready to go with just 110,000km on the odometer.
This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is designed for convenience and ease of use. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and confident driving experience, while the flex-fuel engine gives you fuel choice flexibility. The Revability conversion provides easy access and comfortable accommodations for passengers using wheelchairs. This Grand Caravan is ideal for families, caregivers, and anyone who values accessibility.
Here are some of the standout features of this exceptional vehicle:
- Wheelchair Accessibility: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Grand Caravan is equipped with a Revability conversion, ensuring easy and convenient access for wheelchair users.
- Spacious Interior: With ample seating and cargo space, this minivan offers plenty of room for passengers, luggage, and daily essentials.
- Fuel Efficiency: The flex-fuel engine provides flexibility and can help save you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
- Proven Reliability: The Dodge Grand Caravan is a well-regarded vehicle, known for its dependability and longevity.
- We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628