2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,206 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited

SXT | SATELLITE RADIO

SXT | SATELLITE RADIO

Location

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

107,206KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9642634
  • Stock #: ADS-269
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3JR364340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-269
  • Mileage 107,206 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, Back up Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD/AUX Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Windows & Locks,

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is in EXCELLENT Condition.

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Buy From Home Available

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
