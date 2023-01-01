Menu
2018 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

0 KM

Details Description

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

2018 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

RXV

2018 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

RXV

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038873
  • Stock #: ezgo

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ezgo
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 EZ-GO RXV Electric Golf Cart

- Rear seat with platform
- Front and rear lights
- Folding windshield
- Deluxe front seat
- Lithium batteries
- Aluminum mag wheels

