2018 E-Z-GO Golf Cart
RXV
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10038873
- Stock #: ezgo
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 EZ-GO RXV Electric Golf Cart
- Rear seat with platform
- Front and rear lights
- Folding windshield
- Deluxe front seat
- Lithium batteries
- Aluminum mag wheels
