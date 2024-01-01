$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J9XJBB91337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63712AJX
- Mileage 108,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Magnetic Metallic 2018 Ford Edge SEL SEL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | SEL | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Ford Edge SEL 108,286 KM
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2018 Ford Edge