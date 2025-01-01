Menu
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE WELL MAINTAINED FORD SDGE. FOR YOU IT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE AL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

2018 Ford Edge

166,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge

SEL

13172777

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,000KM
VIN 2FMPK3J93JBB97166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1846
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
$12,995

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2018 Ford Edge