2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
- Listing ID: 9575758
- Stock #: 3472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,177 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Remote start
Another beautiful Ford Edge SEL AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, touch screen, leather interior, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, alloys, power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
