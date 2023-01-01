Menu
2018 Ford Edge

25,177 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_LowKilometer

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,177KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9575758
  • Stock #: 3472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3472
  • Mileage 25,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Remote start

Another beautiful Ford Edge SEL AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, touch screen, leather interior, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, alloys, power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, push start, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

