Kitchener Ford Ltd
2018 Ford Edge
Sport HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF
Location
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
77,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 23P1330AX
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP5JBB69454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,612 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Front Perf Leather-Trimmed Htd/Cooled Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 21" Premium Tarnished Dark Low Gloss, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Sport 2.7L V6 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
