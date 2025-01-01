Menu
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium TITANIUM | YOU SAFTEY YOU SAVE |
141,684 KM
$CALL + tax & licensing

4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2018 Ford Escape

141,684 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

Titanium TITANIUM | YOU SAFTEY YOU SAVE |

12531475

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium TITANIUM | YOU SAFTEY YOU SAVE |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,684KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J91JUA13283

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63673AZ
  • Mileage 141,684 KM

4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2018 Ford Escape