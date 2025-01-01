$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium TITANIUM | YOU SAFTEY YOU SAVE |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63673AZ
- Mileage 141,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
