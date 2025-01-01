Menu
2018 Ford Escape Practical, Efficient & Ready for Adventure! Versatile, stylish, and packed with value this 2018 Ford Escape is the perfect compact SUV for commuting, road trips, or running errands around town. It delivers the space you need and the features you want, all in a sharp-looking, fuel-efficient package. ? Fuel-Efficient 1.5L EcoBoost Engine ? Smooth 6-Speed Automatic Transmission ? Spacious 5-Passenger Interior ? Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Flexible Cargo Room ? Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and Touchscreen Display ? Air Conditioning, Power Windows, and Keyless Entry ? Sharp Exterior Styling with Alloy Wheels Whether youre upgrading from a sedan or downsizing from a larger SUV, the Escape offers a comfortable ride, confident handling, and great fuel economy all backed by Fords reputation for reliability. Come take it for a spin this Escape is clean, affordable, and ready to hit the road! The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2018 Ford Escape

219,327 KM

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
SE As Is Special | You Certify You save!

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Used
219,327KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD8JUC72462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 55690
  • Mileage 219,327 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Escape Practical, Efficient & Ready for Adventure!

Versatile, stylish, and packed with value this 2018 Ford Escape is the perfect compact SUV for commuting, road trips, or running errands around town. It delivers the space you need and the features you want, all in a sharp-looking, fuel-efficient package.

? Fuel-Efficient 1.5L EcoBoost Engine
? Smooth 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
? Spacious 5-Passenger Interior
? Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Flexible Cargo Room
? Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and Touchscreen Display
? Air Conditioning, Power Windows, and Keyless Entry
? Sharp Exterior Styling with Alloy Wheels

Whether you're upgrading from a sedan or downsizing from a larger SUV, the Escape offers a comfortable ride, confident handling, and great fuel economy all backed by Fords reputation for reliability.

Come take it for a spin this Escape is clean, affordable, and ready to hit the road!

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

