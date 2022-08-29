Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL,AWD,One Owner,Leather,Bluetooth,GPS,Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL,AWD,One Owner,Leather,Bluetooth,GPS,Certified

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9244348
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD8JUD09332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Auto, Power Group, Key Less, AWD, Black on Black, Leather, GPS, Bluetooth, Alloys, Fog Lights, Certified, 2 Set of Keys, Ontario Car, None Smoker,  perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax please:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 152,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 154,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee S...
 108,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory