2018 Ford F-150

135,146 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

XLT 302A | 5.0L | NAVIGATION | XTR

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,146KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065123
  • Stock #: 166860B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E53JFA39548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,146 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

XLT 5.0L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Shadow Black


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca



ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

