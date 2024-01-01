$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Platinum TECH PACKAGE | TWIN PANEL MOONROOF | MASSAGIN DEALS
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,473 KM
Vehicle Description
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4D SuperCrew 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 10 Speakers, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 700A Base, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lane Keeping System w/Alert & Assist, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Telescoping/Glass/Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
