$32,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat Crew Nav/V8
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat Crew Nav/V8
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55335
- Mileage 120,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition. No accidents. Brand new tires/brakes. Navigation. Crew cab 4x4. Blind spot detection. Bang and Olfsen sound system. Heated/ventilated front seats. Heated rear seats. Floor shifter. Trailer tow.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wendell Motors
Wendell Motors
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501