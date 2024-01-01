Menu
Account
Sign In
Incredible condition. No accidents. Brand new tires/brakes. Navigation. Crew cab 4x4. Blind spot detection. Bang and Olfsen sound system. Heated/ventilated front seats. Heated rear seats. Floor shifter. Trailer tow. 

2018 Ford F-150

120,728 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat Crew Nav/V8

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat Crew Nav/V8

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 11300714
  2. 11300714
  3. 11300714
  4. 11300714
  5. 11300714
  6. 11300714
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E51JFD46927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55335
  • Mileage 120,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition. No accidents. Brand new tires/brakes. Navigation. Crew cab 4x4. Blind spot detection. Bang and Olfsen sound system. Heated/ventilated front seats. Heated rear seats. Floor shifter. Trailer tow. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Nav/V8 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Nav/V8 120,728 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 69,894 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD NO ACCIDENTS 78,845 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150