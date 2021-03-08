Menu
2018 Ford F-150

101,256 KM

Details Description Features

$39,498

+ tax & licensing
$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | SPORT | MOONROOF | SPECIAL EDITION

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | SPORT | MOONROOF | SPECIAL EDITION

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

101,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6645179
  • Stock #: 21F1530A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E56JFA39821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


XLT 4WD 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic

4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package.



Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

