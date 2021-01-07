Menu
2018 Ford Focus

31,622 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SEL Nav / Roof Hatchback

2018 Ford Focus

SEL Nav / Roof Hatchback

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

31,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536872
  • Stock #: 54342
  • VIN: 1FADP3M2XJL247901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,622 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accidents. Extremely clean car. Navigation. Automatic. Power moonroof. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sony sub woofer. Heated seats and steering wheel. Snow tires and rims. Great handling and impressive fuel efficiency .

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

