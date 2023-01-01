Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

107,924 KM

Details

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

2018 Ford Fusion

Energi SE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,924KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10150035
  Stock #: 3657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3657
  • Mileage 107,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Plug-in Hybrid

Here coms another desirable Ford Fusion Energi SE with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

