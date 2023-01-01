$20,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
Energi SE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced
- Plug-in Hybrid
Here coms another desirable Ford Fusion Energi SE with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, factory remote start, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Apple Car Play
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
