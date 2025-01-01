$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
SPORT l V6 l AWD l Clean Carfax l No Accidents
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,850 KM
Vehicle Description
This gem just hit our lot. If you are Looking for a midsize sedan with true performance AND all-weather capability? The 2018 Ford Fusion V6 Sport AWD delivers with its 2.7L EcoBoost twin-turbo V6—pumping out 325 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque—paired with an advanced all-wheel-drive system for confident traction in any condition. It’s one of the strongest, sportiest sedans in its class.
Key Features:
Standard AWD – Confident handling in rain, snow, and all road conditions.
Sport-Tuned Suspension – Includes continuously controlled damping for better control and comfort.
SYNC 3 Infotainment – 8" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command.
Leather-Trimmed Seats – Supportive and comfortable with a premium feel.
Heated Front Seats – Extra comfort in colder weather.
Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger.
Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors – Easier, safer maneuvering in tight spaces.
Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
