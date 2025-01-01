Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This gem just hit our lot.  If you are Looking for a midsize sedan with true performance AND all-weather capability? The <strong data-start=298 data-end=331>2018 Ford Fusion V6 Sport AWD</strong> delivers with its 2.7L EcoBoost twin-turbo V6—pumping out 325 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque—paired with an advanced all-wheel-drive system for confident traction in any condition. It’s one of the strongest, sportiest sedans in its class.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Standard AWD</span> – Confident handling in rain, snow, and all road conditions.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sport-Tuned Suspension</span> – Includes continuously controlled damping for better control and comfort.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>SYNC 3 Infotainment</span> – 8 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Leather-Trimmed Seats </span>– Supportive and comfortable with a premium feel.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Heated Front Seats </span>– Extra comfort in colder weather.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dual-Zone Climate Control </span>– Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger.</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors</span><strong> </strong>– Easier, safer maneuvering in tight spaces.</p><p> </p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Great Finance Options Available</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-No Additional Fees! </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p>

2018 Ford Fusion

43,850 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Fusion

SPORT l V6 l AWD l Clean Carfax l No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
13196780

2018 Ford Fusion

SPORT l V6 l AWD l Clean Carfax l No Accidents

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13196780
  2. 13196780
  3. 13196780
  4. 13196780
  5. 13196780
  6. 13196780
  7. 13196780
  8. 13196780
  9. 13196780
  10. 13196780
  11. 13196780
  12. 13196780
  13. 13196780
  14. 13196780
  15. 13196780
  16. 13196780
  17. 13196780
  18. 13196780
  19. 13196780
  20. 13196780
  21. 13196780
  22. 13196780
  23. 13196780
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0VP7JR227897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,850 KM

Vehicle Description

This gem just hit our lot.  If you are Looking for a midsize sedan with true performance AND all-weather capability? The 2018 Ford Fusion V6 Sport AWD delivers with its 2.7L EcoBoost twin-turbo V6—pumping out 325 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque—paired with an advanced all-wheel-drive system for confident traction in any condition. It’s one of the strongest, sportiest sedans in its class.

Key Features:

Standard AWD – Confident handling in rain, snow, and all road conditions.

Sport-Tuned Suspension – Includes continuously controlled damping for better control and comfort.

SYNC 3 Infotainment – 8" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command.

Leather-Trimmed Seats – Supportive and comfortable with a premium feel.

Heated Front Seats – Extra comfort in colder weather.

Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger.

Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors – Easier, safer maneuvering in tight spaces.

 

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 110,133 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman ALL4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman ALL4 141,728 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris conversion for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris conversion 28,000 KM $79,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Ford Fusion