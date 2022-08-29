2018 Ford Mustang

$48,989 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 2 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9022546

9022546 Stock #: UK1974

UK1974 VIN: 1FATP8FF9J5169012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ORANGE FURY METALLIC TRI-COAT

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # UK1974

Mileage 25,229 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior 2 door Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Glass rear window Power convertible roof Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Aluminum dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Tires: Speed Rating: W Driver and passenger knee airbags Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 61 L Wheelbase: 2,720 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,110 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 955 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 782 mm Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm Max cargo capacity: 323 L Overall Width: 1,915 mm Curb weight: 1,735 kg Front Leg Room: 1,130 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,135 mm Overall height: 1,395 mm Overall Length: 4,783 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Rear Head Room: 907 mm 911 Assist SYNC 3 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.