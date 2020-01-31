Menu
2018 Ford Transit 250

Med Roof

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,634KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4674669
  • Stock #: 21550
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONLY 16,000 KM! BACK-UP CAMERA! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Previous daily rental. Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-6pm. Over 200 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ontario N2C 1L4 1-877-895-0886. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

