2018 Ford Transit

64,194 KM

Details Description

$44,595

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 HD DRW | 16' Cube Van | Bluetooth | Cruise Control | Reverse Camera

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 HD DRW | 16' Cube Van | Bluetooth | Cruise Control | Reverse Camera

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

519-744-3306

$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

64,194KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6597793
  Stock #: ADS-181
  VIN: 1FDBF9PV6JKA66583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # ADS-181
  Mileage 64,194 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE!  Transit T350 HD Diesel Cube Van with BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL,
Back up Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/USB/AUX Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Windows & Locks,



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2018 FORD TRANSIT T350HD is in EXCELLENT Condition and read y to work in your fleet.



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you
choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why
the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario
for four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 95 years!!!

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

