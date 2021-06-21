Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Get nearly as much utility as a full-size truck minus the lane-hogging size with the mid-size GMC Canyon. This 2018 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
This 2018 Canyon is built for everything you do with the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling or you just want a truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This 4X4 pickup has 58,254 kms. It's onyx black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is Base. This pickup truck is an outstanding value. It comes with cloth seats, a power driver's seat, a driver information center, power windows, an AM/FM stereo with a USB port and an aux jack, 6 speaker audio, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Manual front air conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
4 door
Rear View Camera
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Rear jump seat
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall height: 1,786 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Head Room: 932 mm
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Rear Leg Room: 726 mm
Curb weight: 1,878 kg
Overall Length: 5,398 mm
Wheelbase: 3,259 mm
GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
