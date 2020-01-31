Menu
2018 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo

2018 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

836 Courtland Ave., Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662309
  • Stock #: 01886
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG7J1273416
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Clean well maintained van. The vehicle has auto headlights, backup camera, am/fm radio, Trip computer, running boards, and cargo divider. Comes with the remainder of factory warranty 3 years/60k, and powertrain warranty 5 years/160k. This vehicle will come with fresh service and safety. Former daily rental. Plus HST and Lics.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

