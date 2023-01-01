$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! HTD SEATS!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
107,542KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10144899
- Stock #: 3658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,542 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Here comes a stunning GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab with all the right features! This single owner Sierra has been babied since day one! Looks and drives very well, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the legendary 5.3L- 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 6 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, large touch screen, wireless charger, 4X4, remote start, upgraded alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
