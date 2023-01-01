2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$34,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 5 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10144899

10144899 Stock #: 3658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3658

Mileage 107,542 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Wireless Charger Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 6 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Additional Features 4x4 Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.