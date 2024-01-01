$25,999+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 3500
4WD,Crow Cab,Leather, A/C,6.0 Gas,10Feet Box
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Landscaper, Construction, General Contractor Special;
4X4, 6.0 Gas 10 Feetflat deck bed with 12-inch sides, clean, certified with Annual Inspection, Fleet maintained and it is ready for a new home,
if the ad is online then it is available, the Truck will not disappoint you,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
