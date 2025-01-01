Menu
Account
Sign In
Red 4D Sport Utility 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

2018 GMC Terrain

125,549 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali DENALI | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle
12580469

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali DENALI | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12580469
  2. 12580469
  3. 12580469
  4. 12580469
  5. 12580469
  6. 12580469
  7. 12580469
  8. 12580469
  9. 12580469
  10. 12580469
  11. 12580469
  12. 12580469
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,549KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX8JL293374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64531A
  • Mileage 125,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Red 4D Sport Utility 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 37,734 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra LE | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra LE | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 181,803 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX Limited AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX Limited AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 25,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2018 GMC Terrain