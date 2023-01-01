Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

85,848 KM

Details Description Features

$28,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Touring Navigation Camera HUD Leather Roof LowKm

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Touring Navigation Camera HUD Leather Roof LowKm

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

  1. 1696351966
  2. 1696351966
  3. 1696351966
  4. 1696351967
  5. 1696351967
  6. 1696351967
  7. 1696351967
  8. 1696351967
  9. 1696351967
  10. 1696351968
  11. 1696351967
  12. 1696351968
  13. 1696351968
  14. 1696351968
  15. 1696351968
  16. 1696351968
  17. 1696351968
  18. 1696351968
  19. 1696351967
  20. 1696351966
  21. 1696351966
  22. 1696351966
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,848KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,848 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Accord Touring Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Navigation System, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, 19" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 3 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Motors

2019 Audi Q7 Progres...
 79,606 KM
$38,880 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 124,936 KM
$35,880 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 125,463 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory