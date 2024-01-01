2018 Honda Accord

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>This Honda Accord Touring Comes Equipped with These Options</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, 19 Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Visit Us Today </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 3 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available.</p>

2018 Honda Accord

107,971 KM

Details Description Features

$24,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T CVT

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

  1. 1707495991
  2. 1707495991
  3. 1707495991
  4. 1707495991
  5. 1707495991
  6. 1707495992
  7. 1707495992
  8. 1707495992
  9. 1707495992
  10. 1707495992
  11. 1707495992
  12. 1707495992
  13. 1707495992
  14. 1707495993
  15. 1707495992
  16. 1707495992
  17. 1707495992
  18. 1707495993
  19. 1707495992
  20. 1707495992
  21. 1707495991
  22. 1707495991
  23. 1707495991
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,971KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,971 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Accord Touring Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, 19" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 3 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Redline Motors

Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive M Sport ***PENDING SALE*** for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive M Sport ***PENDING SALE*** 103,870 KM $32,880 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Coupe 4MATIC AMG Pkg Navigation Camera Pano for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Coupe 4MATIC AMG Pkg Navigation Camera Pano 111,627 KM $26,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navi Camera Highly Optioned for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navi Camera Highly Optioned 86,733 KM $25,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord