2018 Honda Accord

62,264 KM

Details Description Features

$24,488

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

62,264KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Balance of factory warranty
- Single owner
- Honda sensing



Another gorgeous Honda Accord Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the goodies! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, heads up display, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, remote start, wireless charger, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $24,488 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Rear cross traffic alert
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Wireless Charger
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

