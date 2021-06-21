2018 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Balance of factory warranty
- Single owner
- Honda sensing
Another gorgeous Honda Accord Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the goodies! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, heads up display, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, remote start, wireless charger, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $24,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2