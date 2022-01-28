Menu
2018 Honda Accord

62,869 KM

Details Description Features

$28,488

+ tax & licensing
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD! SUNROOF!

2018 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

62,869KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 3106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Remote start
- Rare 2.0T model



Another gorgeous Honda Accord Touring 2.0T has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the bells and whistles! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, heads up display, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, remote start, wireless charger, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $28,488 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Wireless Charger
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

