2018 Honda Civic
EX-T,Auto, Sunroof,Certified,Rear & Side Cameragr
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2 Sets of Keys and an extra set of Winter tires on rims are included, Step into the driver's seat of this sleek 2018 Honda Civic EX-T, a certified pre-owned gem available at Auto Expo Inc. This stylish sedan, boasting a sophisticated grey exterior and a luxurious black interior, is ready to take you on your next adventure. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine, smooth CVT transmission, and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a balanced and efficient ride for any commute.
Don't let the 161,000km on the odometer fool you - this well-maintained Honda is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and keep your passengers warm with heated seats. Feel secure with the peace of mind that comes with lane departure assist and a comprehensive suite of safety features. This Civic also comes equipped with a sunroof for those sunny days, and winter tires are included to handle the Canadian elements.
Here's a sneak peek at five features that truly make this Civic stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy the added peace of mind and reassurance that comes with this comprehensive program.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with this popular feature.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Lane Departure Assist: Drive with confidence and stay alert thanks to this advanced safety technology.
- Winter Tires: Equipped and ready to handle the Canadian winter, providing you with safe and secure driving in any weather condition.
Come visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience the Honda Civic EX-T for yourself. You won't be disappointed!
We Finance
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
Auto Expo Inc.
519-208-0770