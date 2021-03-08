Menu
2018 Honda Civic

70,000 KM

Details

$16,695

+ tax & licensing
$16,695

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

ONE OWNER,APPLE CARPLAY,BACKUP CAMERA,2.0 LITTER,

2018 Honda Civic

ONE OWNER,APPLE CARPLAY,BACKUP CAMERA,2.0 LITTER,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,695

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6656228
  VIN: 2HGFC2F56JH041103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

One Owner, Local Car, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple carplay, Heated front Seats, Clean Car Fax, Ton's of Service Record from Cambridge Honda, 2 set of Tires and Rims, 2 Set Of Keys, None Smoker, No pets, No Rust, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,     

$250 cash back offer on all our financing program, Call stroe for more deatails, Some Conditon may apply,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

