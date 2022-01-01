Menu
2018 Honda Civic

18,756 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

EX-T Sedan - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! REMOTE START! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,756KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8136688
  • Stock #: 3095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3095
  • Mileage 18,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Low mileage
- Honda sensing
- Car Play



Another sporty Honda Civic EX Turbo with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This sporty sedan is in like new condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $25,900 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

