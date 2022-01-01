+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
Vehicle Highlights:
- Low mileage
- Honda sensing
- Car Play
Another sporty Honda Civic EX Turbo with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This sporty sedan is in like new condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $25,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2