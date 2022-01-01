$25,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 7 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8136688

8136688 Stock #: 3095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3095

Mileage 18,756 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.