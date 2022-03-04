$25,592 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 6 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8471679

8471679 Stock #: 22243A

22243A VIN: SHHFK7H45JU306956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 78,639 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

