$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 3 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9195403

9195403 Stock #: 037750

037750 VIN: 2HGFC2F67JH037750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 85,359 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.