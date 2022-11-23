$44,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,005
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Type R - Low Mileage
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$44,005
+ taxes & licensing
48,038KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372430
- Stock #: NK4734A
- VIN: SHHFK8G37JU300624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,038 KM
Vehicle Description
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
This 2018 Honda Civic exemplifies automotive excellence and blends fun with efficiency and practicality. This 2018 Honda Civic is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The Honda Civic has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It's no wonder it's one of Canada's best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you're looking for greatness, this Honda Civic has a seat for you. This low mileage hatchback has just 48,038 kms. It's rallye red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 306HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic's trim level is Type R. Driving is more exciting in the 2018 Honda Civic Type R. This top of the line hatchback features a 306 horsepower i-VTEC engine and a helical limited slip differential, plus wireless charging so you don't have to mess about with wires and cables to keep your portable devices charged. Additional features include suede seats, SiriusXM, Honda's advanced navigation system, LED headlights, a power moonroof, 542 watt premium audio system and Honda Sensing technologies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Wireless Bluetooth, Adaptive Dampers, Apple Carplay.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 8.5
Aluminum shift knob trim
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 913 mm
Rear Head Room: 951 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg
Tires: Profile: 30
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Black aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,415 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Overall height: 1,434 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,557 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
HondaLink
Simulated suede seat upholstery
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Wireless Bluetooth
Adaptive Dampers
