Listing ID: 9372430

9372430 Stock #: NK4734A

NK4734A VIN: SHHFK8G37JU300624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rallye Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4734A

Mileage 48,038 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 12 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Apple CarPlay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Rear spoiler: Wing 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Simulated carbon fibre door trim Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 8.5 Aluminum shift knob trim Driver adjustable suspension ride control Tires: Speed Rating: Y Clock: In-radio display Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Capacity: 47 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Head Room: 998 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 913 mm Rear Head Room: 951 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg Tires: Profile: 30 Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm Black aluminum rims Curb weight: 1,415 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Overall height: 1,434 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,557 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm HondaLink Simulated suede seat upholstery Overall Width: 1,878 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Type of tires: Summer Performance Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Wireless Bluetooth Adaptive Dampers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.