2018 Honda CR-V

$32,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 1 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10102773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3648

Mileage 67,151 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Android Audio Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start

