$23,963+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APP CONNECT
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | APP CONNECT
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,963
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,413KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H86JH149335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 149335
- Mileage 101,413 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
