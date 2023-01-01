Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

102,793 KM

$33,393

+ tax & licensing
$33,393

+ taxes & licensing

519-772-3040

AWD | TOURING | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | BLIND

2018 Honda CR-V

AWD | TOURING | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | BLIND

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$33,393

+ taxes & licensing

102,793KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9975545
  Stock #: 100328
  VIN: 2HKRW2H95JH100328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,793 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda CR-V has CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents, and is also one owner Canadian vehicle with Honda service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; blind spot indicators, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warning, navigation, power / memory / rear heated / beige leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated telescopic steering wheel, convenience entry, app connect (apple car play / android auto), back up camera, touchscreen, multi-zone climate control, push button start, remote start, multi-functional steering wheel, 18” alloy rims and fog lights, offering immense value.


A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.

 

Why buy from us?

 

Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

 

Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.

 

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

