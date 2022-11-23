2018 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,880 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 4 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9370246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 96,438 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.