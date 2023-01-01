$24,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
229,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10545429
- Stock #: D24059A
- VIN: 5FPYK3F77JB500055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 229,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
