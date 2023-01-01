Menu
2018 Honda Ridgeline

229,816 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545429
  • Stock #: D24059A
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F77JB500055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D24059A
  • Mileage 229,816 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

