4D Hatchback I4 6-Speed FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2018 Hyundai Accent

159,930 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12531481

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
159,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPC35A32JE037375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64575AZ
  • Mileage 159,930 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Hatchback I4 6-Speed FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

