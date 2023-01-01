Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

152,081 KM

Details Features

$17,203

+ tax & licensing
$17,203

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

GL

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$17,203

+ taxes & licensing

152,081KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034754
  • Stock #: 62654AX
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7JU516718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62654AX
  • Mileage 152,081 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

